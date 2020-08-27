School Uniform Project helps families in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council’s School Uniform Project has helped hundreds of families with the cost of clothing their children ahead of the new school year.



Cllr Raj Mehta, Cllr Kelly Middleton and Cllr Kuldip Sahota Councillor with some of the uniforms

The council launched a social media appeal at the start of the summer holidays for donations of good condition uniform that a child may have outgrown or no longer needed because of moving school.

Collection points were set up across the borough and anything from t-shirts, trousers, shorts, skirts and sweaters were welcomed.

The campaign has also been reinforced by a mobile collection run through a minibus that has extensively toured specific locations across the borough.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People, Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “I am proud that once again we have run the School Uniform Project to help families struggling to cover the costs of their child’s school clothing.

“This year the need is even more acute because of financial pressures brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know from the support we have had from people across the borough during the last few months what an amazing community we have in Telford and I am delighted that so many people have helped us to support families across the borough by donating items of clothing.”

The scheme was first launched by Woodside ward member Councillor Kelly Middleton and is now in its third year.

Councillor Middleton said: “The idea of the project was to get good condition uniform donated and during summer holidays we give away to families who would benefit.

“People can still donate to me any day time and either message on my Facebook councillor page or call 07583 053081.”

There are still various collection and distribution points set up over the next couple of days including:

– The Park Lane Centre in Woodside Friday 28 August 12-1.30pm and Wednesday 2 September.5-6.30pm



– Leegate Centre, Leegomery 10-2pm every day



– Theatre Square, Oakengates, Friday 28 August, 12-2pm



– The Wakes, Oakengates Tuesday 1 September-Friday 4 September 12-2pm



– Randlay Saturday 29 August, 10-12 noon

