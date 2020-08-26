18.4 C
Quick thinking Telford boy helps save mum’s life

By Shropshire Live

A quick thinking five-year-old from Telford helped to save his mum’s life after he rang emergency services when she fell unconscious.

Josh with police officers in Telford

Josh, made the call from his home last month when he found his mum lying on the floor after she had slipped into a diabetic coma.

After dialling 112, which was the number he spotted on the side of his toy ambulance, he was connected to a police communications operator. The phone number 112 is the single European emergency number which provides the same purpose as 999.

Shortly after receiving the call, officers arrived and found the boy and his younger brother in the house and their mother who was lying unconscious on the floor.

Paramedics were then able to treat his mum.

Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Jim Baker, said: “This was an incredible thing for Josh to do, his quick thinking saw him ring the number on his toy ambulance as he was worried about his mum.

“He was very brave and stayed on the line while we were able to get to the family’s home and make sure his mum got medical assistance.

“Josh has already proved he would make a brilliant police officer in the future, hopefully we’ll see him again when he’s old enough as a new recruit!”

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Editor's Picks

