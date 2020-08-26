Police appeal to locate man after woman is followed in Oswestry

Police are appealing for help to locate a man they are keen to speak to after a woman reported being followed in Oswestry town centre.

The woman reported she had been followed by a man in Willow Street at around 10.20pm on Monday.

He is described as around 5ft 7inches tall, slim build, dark complexion with black hair and facial hair. He was wearing black and white trainers, blue baggy jeans and an oversized black buffer coat.

It’s believed other woman may have been followed by a man fitting a similar description.

Sergeant Antony Lord, from Oswestry Police Station, said: “We’re keen to identify the man, a woman has reported she felt he was following her and it may be there was nothing untoward however we’re keen to speak to him to make sure this is the case.

“If anyone recognises the description we would urge them to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00643_I_240082020 or alternatively information can be reported online via www.westmercia.police.uk

