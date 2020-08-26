Council urges pub-goers to follow social distancing measures

Shropshire Council is urging pub-goers to stay safe and follow social distancing measures – and help avoid a local lockdown.

The plea comes after the council has had to investigate several cases where individuals who had tested positive visited pubs and bars in the county.

Nationally, there has also been spike in cases linked to pubs and bars across the country where customers have ignored measures put in place to keep them safe.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change. said:

“I know pubs and bars across the county have worked incredibly hard to put the proper measures in place to keep everyone safe.

“The pubs linked to these cases were identified through NHS Test and Trace and fortunately, they have created really strong COVID-19-secure environments that are designed to keep staff and customers safe.

“These measures are proven to work, so customers need to play their part. Shropshire businesses cannot afford another lockdown, so don’t spoil this for the rest of us.

“Please follow any signage or instructions and remember to observe social distancing – that’s 2m where possible or 1m if not as long as you follow the extra measures to keep yourself and others safe.

“If you feel unwell or have coronavirus symptoms, please stay at home to protect yourself and loved ones.”

How you can help

Wash your hands and use hand sanitiser stations – especially when arriving or leaving a venue

Use contactless payment where possible

Order remotely where you can via an app

Staying in your designated seating area

Listen to staff and follow signage

Give accurate contact details to help with NHS Test and Trace

Sitting inside

If you are sitting inside, you should do so only with members of your household and one other household (or support bubble)

Sitting outside

If you are sitting or standing outside, you should do so only with members of your household and one other household (or support bubble).

You can also sit or stand outside with up to five people from different households. In all cases, people from different households should ensure they socially distance as much as possible.

