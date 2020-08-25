Witness appeal after motorbike rider injured in Shrewsbury collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and motorbike in Shrewsbury.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision

The collision happened at 3.10pm yesterday afternoon at the Junction of Morrisons on Whitchurch Road.

The motorbike was travelling from Heathgates roundabout in the direction of Battlefield when the collision happened at the traffic lights.

The motorbike rider, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Enquiries are on-going into the collision and police are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists in the area with a dashcam.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00335_I_24082020 or alternatively information can be reported via westmercia.police.uk.





