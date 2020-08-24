Mobile coronavirus testing locations set up in Shrewsbury and Oswestry

Mobile coronavirus testing units have been set up in Shrewsbury and Oswestry until the end of this month.

The COVID-19 testing units are located at the Driving Test Centre on Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury and Oswestry Showground, each site will be open for tests for attendees in a vehicle from 10.30am to 3.30pm

Testing is available for anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19, such as a high temperature, a new cough, or a change in sense of taste or smell, or thinks they may have the virus. ALL appointments must be pre-booked

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household. All tests must be booked in advance by calling NHS Test and Trace on 119 by clicking here.

Once you are registered you will receive confirmation of the time you must attend the testing site, you will only be allowed in with this information.

If you have symptoms, then you should follow the latest government guidance and remain self-isolating.

If you cannot attend a testing site, there are also tests that can be ordered and done at home.

Strict infection control measures will be in place to ensure the testing units are operated with the highest levels of public health safeguards.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said:

“Effective testing for COVID-19 is one of the first lines of defence in reducing infections. Testing has taken place in locations across Shropshire and we have seen a good take up from residents.

“The test for coronavirus is free and it is important that we all follow government guidance about getting a coronavirus test if we start to show any symptoms. These are a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, a high temperature or a new continuous cough. Even if you have one of these symptoms, no matter how mild please stay at home and book a test straight away. Everyone who you live with and those in your support bubble, must also stay at home.

“All tests must be pre-booked as soon as symptoms develop by calling 119 or via the NHS Website. People are urged not to turn up without first booking a test.”

