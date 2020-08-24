Man dies following collision in Cockshutt

A man has died in hospital following a collision involving two cars which happened in Cockshutt on Friday evening.

The man in his fifties suffered serious injuries and was taken to North Staffordshire Hospital for treatment where he sadly died on Sunday.

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta and white Ford Kuga and happened on Shrewsbury Road at around 8.15pm.

West Mercia Police is appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

