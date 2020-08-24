Armed robber jailed after threatening staff at village convenience store

An armed robber has been jailed after he threatened staff at a convenience store in a Shropshire village.

Anthony Lloyd

Last year, on Sunday, 6 October, Anthony Lloyd went into the Co-op in Highley and threatened two members of staff.

The 35-year-old, from Highley, approached the counter armed with a large knife and demanded cash.

On Friday 21 August he was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court to five years for robbery and 19 months for possession of an offensive weapon after a jury found him guilty. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for the area, Nikki Roberts, said: “This was a horrific ordeal for the members of staff who were threatened and also the wider community who were shocked by the incident.

“I want to thank the local community for its support while we carried out our enquiries and I’m pleased that we were able to quickly identify and arrest the suspect, who will now be serving a considerable time in prison.”

Lloyd was also sentenced to 12 months for a separate offence of fraud and 12 months and 16 months for two separate counts of theft. The sentences will be served concurrently.

