Shrewsbury firefighters called to kitchen electrical fire

Firefighters were called to an electrical fire in the kitchen of a house in Shrewsbury this lunchtime.

Two fire appliances along with an operations officer were sent to the incident in Pendle Way, Meole Village, at just 12pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the incident involved an electrical fire in the kitchen which caused fire and smoke damage to further areas of the property.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hosereel jets, two thermal imaging cameras and one positive pressure ventilation fire to extinguish the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

