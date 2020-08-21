Three arrested after police execute warrants in Telford

Three people have been arrested following the execution of warrants in Telford.

A warrant was carried out in Burford, Brookside on Thursday 20 August and a from Telford, aged 46, and a male youth, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to Class A drugs.

Another raid happened on Penistone Close, in Donnington that same morning a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after a large quantity of cash along with other expensive items were seized from the property.

All three suspects have been released under investigation while enquires continue.

Detective Sergeant Alexandra Stacey said: “I am very pleased with the outcome of the warrants and the arrests we have made. Drugs and drugs supply blight our communities and we will continue to do all we can to disrupt the supply of them onto our streets.

“Despite the current restrictions we will continue our work to target those suspected of causing the most harm in our communities.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...