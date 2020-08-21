Poundland to move to larger store in Telford

Poundland is moving into a larger store in Telford Shopping Centre creating eight new jobs and allowing it to offer an even wider range of items.

Poundland is moving to a bigger store in Telford

The new store at Sherwood Street replaces the smaller existing store in the centre and will open on Saturday 29 August.

The premises were formerly occupied by Yours Clothing and the new Poundland will include an expanded PEP&CO shop-in-shop offering kidswear and clothes for mum and dad as well as the new PEP&CO Home range.

It will employ 27 team members, compared to 19 at the existing store and occupies more than 7,900 sq ft of space, up from 5,047 sq ft.

The investment part of Poundland’s commitment to bring its value offer to more customers.

Poundland retail director Austin Cooke said: “We love Telford and are delighted to be a part of the town’s future by moving into a bigger store so we can offer our customers even more choice.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...