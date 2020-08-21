Council appeals to local businesses and customers to help avoid local lockdown

Telford & Wrekin Council is appealing to businesses and customers alike to all play their part to keep pubs, restaurants and shops open and avoid a local lockdown.



Officers from the Council’s Public Protection Team and from West Mercia Police have been making joint visits to pubs and takeaways to make sure they were complying with the government’s COVID guidelines.

The majority of the premises visited adhered to the guidelines and ensured social distancing was observed. Where there were issues to be addressed, guidance and advice was given and follow-up visits are being made.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “We are working hard with businesses such as pubs to keep them open by keeping the public safe. Most businesses are doing a great job.

“However, there is only so much they can do and, if customers don’t do their bit too then, as we have seen in other parts of the country, businesses may have to close again.

“If you enjoy the fact you can go out for a meal or a drink and you would like it to stay that way, then follow the guidelines. We’ve seen how, elsewhere, these pleasures were taken away because people didn’t follow the rules. We don’t want that to happen here.

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Health, said: “This virus has not gone away so it is vital that we continue with the basic guidance that came in from the start of the original national lockdown.

“Everyone must continue to keep a two metre distance from others, not gather in groups, keep washing their hands, wear a facemask wherever possible, give test and trace information where appropriate and be kind to the staff who ask for these things to be done. Remember how we used to thank all the key workers?

“When the lockdown began to be lifted we were given back our liberties and freedoms, albeit within limits.

“If you go and enjoy your pub make sure that you keep to the social distance guidelines and also give your contact details for Test and Trace. If members of the public don’t follow these simple rules then the results may mean their local pub closing down. We all must play our part in ensuring that we act responsibly so we don’t need a local lockdown.”



