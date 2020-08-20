Shropshire youngsters have fun at Crossbar’s summer holiday clubs

Hundreds of Shropshire youngsters are having fun and enjoying themselves at action-packed summer holiday clubs organised by a county sports coaching company.

Children having fun at a Crossbar holiday club

There’s still time for more children aged between four and 11 to get involved and take part in a range of activities offered by Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport.

The company is delighted with the numbers signing up for this summer’s courses, with excellent feedback received from children and their parents.

Crossbar’s final soccer schools and dance camps of the summer will run at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre until August 28.

The company will also be staging more of its popular holiday clubs, which include team games, arts and crafts and a number of sporting activities, at a dozen Shropshire primary schools.

They take place at Telford schools Captain Webb, Hollinswood, Lawley, Old Park, Randlay and Redhill, and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields, Radbrook and St Georges, as well as Broseley, Lilleshall and Pontesbury.

Jamie Haynes, Crossbar’s Head of Education in Sport, said: “We are really pleased with the continued success of our summer clubs. The children are having a great time, which is always the priority, and we have had some excellent feedback.

“We’re nearing capacity on most clubs, with only limited places now available. The uptake has been really good throughout the summer, with more than 1,400 children now registered online.

“A lot of people feel that attending one of our clubs is a good way for children to get back into a social environment ready for school next month after having so long at home.

“We would advise anyone still considering booking a place to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Jamie added Crossbar continue to closely following government guidelines to make the clubs a safe environment for children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Social distancing is applied, with children required to wash their hands between each activity at hand washing stations, with hand sanitiser also available.

Coaches are able to sign children in and out of the clubs using a contactless system, making the process safer and more efficient.

All members of the Crossbar team have received training to ensure safe practice at all times, while extensive Covid-19 risk assessment is in place alongside the company’s current policies adhering to Ofsted guidelines.

