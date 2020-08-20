Shropshire students collect their GCSE results

Students across Shropshire are receiving their GCSE results today in what has been an unprecedented year in education.

At Hadley Learning Community are, from left, Lara Riddell, Benjamin Jensen, Demi Hancox, and Brook Jenkins

Earlier this year the Government announced that assessments and exams would not take place in schools and colleges this summer, following the closure of schools and colleges as a response to the public health crisis.

On Monday, the exams regulator, Ofqual, decided that students be awarded their centre assessment for this summer – that is, the grade their school or college estimated was the grade they would most likely have achieved in their exam – or the moderated grade, whichever is higher.

Yesterday evening, exam board Pearson announced it would re-grade BTecs in line with GCSEs and A-levels. The exam board told schools and colleges not to publish level 1 and 2 results in the vocational qualifications on Thursday to give them more time to recalculate the grades. The decision affects about 500,000 pupils.

Praise for pupils and school staff

Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council’s executive director of children’s services and acting interim chief executive, said:

“I would like to recognise the resilience and efforts of all our pupils who were unable to sit their GCSEs this year, and who have had to cope with such difficult circumstances due to the pandemic.

“I would like to thank headteachers and their school and college staff, recognising how tirelessly they have worked throughout the year, including the crucial period when they had to carefully consider and then provide the centre assessment grades for their students in this most unprecedented of years.

“I must pay tribute to other members of our school communities, including parents and carers who have provided excellent support, guidance and direction for the pupils.

“The pupils’ achievements are a culmination of all the hard work, commitment and dedication that they have shown throughout their studies and in preparation for their examinations that they frustratingly couldn’t sit. I wish them all well in their future endeavours.

“This is such a crucial time for young people as they transfer from school to continued education at school or college, or as they move into further training and employment. We wish all of Shropshire’s pupils every success in the future.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People, Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “We know it has been a very tough year for everyone and our young people are no exception.

“I would therefore like to say a big well done to all the pupils receiving their GCSE grades today and I am sure that they will all move on to a bright and prosperous future.

“I would also like to thank all of the teaching staff across the borough who have supported our young people this year.”

Marches staff delighted for their Year 11 students

The Marches School celebrates students being fairly rewarded with strong outcomes for their hard work over the two years with results in line with predictions back in March, before Year 11s ended their school careers and exam preparations so abruptly and the ongoing uncertainty.

Headteacher of The Marches School, Alison Pearson said: “The results are testament to the support from our specialist staff and the determination from our students. We wish all of our students every future success and am pleased that we have been able to support them on that journey as part of The Marches School and Sixth Form community. This year has shown how we can adapt our teaching and learning to be remote whilst maintaining our support and ensuring our students are striving for success”.

Shrewsbury Academy celebrating with Year 11 students

Shrewsbury Academy is continuing the great achievements within the Marches Academy Trust with a solid set of GCSE results.

Head of School at Shrewsbury Academy, Julie Johnson added: “This year has been one like no other and I am pleased that the results reflect the support from our specialist staff and the determination from our students. I know our students will go on to great things and I wish them every success for the future. I am pleased that we have been able to support them on that journey as part of our school community. This year has shown how we can adapt our teaching and learning to be remote whilst maintaining our support and ensuring our students are striving for success”.

Previous Headteacher, Jon Arnold has commented: “I am absolutely delighted for the students at Shrewsbury Academy who have achieved some fabulous results this year. This is a real credit to their hard work, the tremendous support from their families and the excellent staff at the school who continually go the extra mile to provide expertise and inspiration. I wish everyone well for the future.”

Learning Community Trust

The Learning Community Trust in Telford said it was pleased with the performance of students all three of its secondary schools – and ‘relieved’ at the Government’s U-turn over GCSE exam grades.

Dr Gill Eatough is chief executive of the Trust, which runs Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, and Charlton secondary schools.

She said: “We were incredibly concerned about the national grading algorithm, so we were immensely relieved at this week’s U-turn, which means our students are getting the GCSE grades we believe they deserve.

“Our teachers did a really thorough job when we submitted the predicted grades back in June, which were based on a combination of factors including mocks, coursework, and a range of other assessments.

“We have done everything we possibly can to ensure that the grades are as true a reflection of our students’ performance as possible. We are just sorry that families have been put through such anxiety in the build-up to the results day – it could have been so easily avoided.”

She added: “We are very pleased with the overall performance of students across our three secondary schools, who have done as well as we had hoped and expected.”

GCSE results success in Telford & Wrekin

The Burton Borough School in Newport saw 78% of students achieve a grade 4 or above in Maths and English, which is an improvement on last year’s results.

Principal Krissi Carter said ‘This year 11 cohort have worked extremely hard throughout their time at Burton Borough School and throughout these unprecedented times. They have achieved the results that they deserve and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Both Haberdashers Abraham Darby and Madeley Academy saw an improvement in the number of students achieving a grade 4 and above in both Maths and English.

Lee Hadley, Headmaster at Haberdashers Abraham Darby said he is pleased that the results received reflect all the hard work of pupils and staff.

Newport Girls High School were delighted by the achievements of all their Year 11s with 100% of students achieving a grade 6 or above in both Maths and English. The school saw 85% of all GCSE results graded at 7 to 9.

At Adams Grammar School, 29 pupils achieved a grade 7 to 9 in all 10 of their GCSE subjects. Headmaster GaryHickey said: “We believe today’s results are a real testament to the hard work and dedication of both the pupils and their teachers throughout the two years of our GSCE curriculum.”

Philip Hamilton, CEO of the Community’ Academies Trust said: “All of us involved with the education of the students from this year’s examination cohorts are so proud of all they have achieved throughout their time at our schools, and the resilience they have shown through this most challenging of years.

“Their grades this year have prepared them all well for their next steps in education. This particular cohort are also the students who were in Year 7 when Telford Park, Langley and Priory joined the Communities Academies Trust, and have benefitted significantly from all the improvements evident in the three schools.

“The future is bright for the young people moving on today and for the record numbers joining us in September. I wish them all well.”

The Grove School continues on an academic pathway

The Grove School in Market Drayton achieved a solid set of GCSE representing the hard work and commitment from students combined with the professional and controlled grading from staff which show a realistic representation of achievement.

Headteacher of The Grove School, Sonia Taylor said: “We are delighted that we can celebrate the achievements of our students today. We have made significant progress with a great team of specialist staff. We wish all our students every future success and are pleased that we have been able to support them on that journey as part of The Grove School and now into The Grove Sixth Form community. I would like to recognise and thank parents for the strong working partnership we have had; it has been key to so many students achieving their potential. Staff at the school have worked tirelessly for the students and will enjoy celebrating their successes.”

Moreton Hall GCSE Results

Despite a national backdrop of uncertainty and change, students at Moreton Hall were today celebrating a stellar set of GCSE results. Over one in five grades were Grade 9 with nearly two thirds of grades at the prestigious 9 – 7 standard.

With 100% pass rate across the school, Principal George Budd congratulated the pupils and staff on their achievements saying ‘It is traditional that exam result press releases celebrate particular percentages of each grade and the achievements of some individual pupils. Whilst exam results this year are unique and derived differently to usual, we are committed to recognising the exceptional efforts, resilience and determination of our pupils and staff. They worked so hard for two years to gain these grades and so I am delighted that they have received the recognition they deserve’.

Sir John Talbot’s celebrate with Year 11 students

Sir John Talbot’s School is celebrating students being fairly rewarded with strong outcomes providing a strong foundation for their future.

Students have shown resilience this year to provide a strong foundation for their future. It is also exciting to see many students able to continue their studies into Sir John Talbot’s Sixth Form, where many will go on to study at top universities.

Head of School for Sir John Talbot’s Sixth Form, Tim Stonall said: “The results are a testament to the support from our specialist staff and the determination from our students particularly during the recent difficult times. We wish all of our students every future success and I am pleased we have been able to support many of them who have chosen to continue their education within our Sixth Form community.”

Telford College outperforms the national average

Telford College is celebrating another strong year of GCSE results, with pass rates once again comfortably out-performing the national average.

The college has also seen a sharp rise in the number of students receiving distinction or distinction star grades in their vocational BTEC qualifications.

High grade GCSE maths and English passes – at grade four or above – are running well ahead of the national average for the fourth successive year.

The proportion of GCSE English passes for Telford College’s adult students also remains higher than the UK average.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, said: “The past few days have been emotionally draining for our students, because they had worked so hard.

“Our staff put so much work and effort into putting the information together that went off to the awarding bodies in June – for that to have been ignored would have been quite distressing for everybody.”

“We have full confidence in the quality and accuracy of the grades which have been predicted for students. It means that their hard work is now being fairly reflected.

“There is a great community feel in Telford; we are all working together to do the best for the town’s young people.”

Mr Guest added: “Our high level of maths and English attainment is particularly important, as these are the qualifications which open up a much wider range of higher-level course and employment choices for young people.

“There has never been more choice on offer to young people in Shropshire, whatever their GCSE grades. So the message is: if you have a specific career in mind, it’s important to check out all your education options.”

