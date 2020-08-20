18.6 C
Shropshire Council to begin phased reopening of leisure centres

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council is to begin the phased reopening of its leisure centres from Monday 24 August with COVID-19-secure safety measures in place.

Church Stretton Leisure Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council
Leisure centres in Bishop’s Castle, Church Stretton, Much Wenlock and at Roman Road in Shrewsbury are set to reopen, but customers should expect things to look a little different.

To comply with Government guidelines, the ventilation systems at all three sites have been upgraded, while repairs and general maintenance have also been carried out.

Save the SpArC trust have funded the purchase of new group exercise bikes which have been installed at SpArC Bishop’s Castle.

When visiting, customers will see increased signage, sanitiser stations, and reduced numbers of people using the facilities at one time. Group exercise classes will be relocated to sports halls from small dance studios, with social distancing areas clearly marked out.

One way systems and clear safety information signs will be put in place at all sites, including in changing rooms, onto poolside, into the pool and exiting the pool and building where appropriate.

Leisure centre staff are also being trained on COVID-19 safety measures and procedures so they are able to support customers when they need it.

Shropshire Council have signed up to the Fit Together campaign based on the Government’s guidelines for reopening, which were supported by fitness trade body ukactive and approved by independent scientific advisors.

Peter Davis, leisure services manager at Shropshire Council, said:

“The top priority remains to keep everyone safe, and to that end the Government guidelines presented some challenges. Our staff have worked tirelessly to put the appropriate measures in place to ensure customers can use our facilities safely.

“Our leisure facilities have been closed for a long time, so we’re really excited to be able to safely reopen them. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience; we can’t wait to welcome people back.”

Shropshire Council staff are still working hard to reopen Idsall Sports Centre (Shifnal): announcements will be made in due course about a potential opening date.

Leisure centres managed by Shropshire Council and by private sector partners have been closed since March due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Government.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
News

News

At Hadley Learning Community are, from left, Lara Riddell, Benjamin Jensen, Demi Hancox, and Brook Jenkins

Shropshire students collect their GCSE results

Students across Shropshire are receiving their GCSE results today in what has been an unprecedented year in education.
Read Article
3D image of new housing planned at Frith Close, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury by Cornovii Developments Limited

Shropshire Council-owned housing firm given planning permission for first development

Shropshire Council-owned housing firm Cornovii Developments Limited has this week been given planning permission for its first development.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Tennis players of all ages set to take part in the Battle of Shropshire

Players of all ages from across the county are set to serve up an exciting week of team tennis when the Battle of Shropshire begins on Sunday.
Read Article
Ben Washburn has returned for the new season ahead. Photo: Telford Tigers

Tigers 2 Players’ Player Ben Washburn returns

As ice rinks begin to open across the country, Tigers 2 have shared more signing news for the upcoming season with the return of Ben Washburn.
Read Article
Bridgnorth Cricket Club hosted Shropshire’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI

Encouraging signs for Shropshire’s cricketers before rain curtails friendly against Worcestershire XI

Director of Cricket John Abrahams was encouraged by Shropshire’s performance during Sunday’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI featuring several players with first-team experience.
Read Article
Business

Business

Owners of ChadStone Rob Chadderton and Alex Stone with Manager Dave Leddington

Telford Accountants’ offers a Fresh Perspective on office working

Local accountancy firm ChadStone Accountancy and Tax Ltd have taken their progressive approach to business to a whole new level with their latest office move.
Read Article
Gerald Rogers and Richard Shackleton with Nick Taylor Business Development Manager at Housebuilder Pro

Shropshire Homes implement Housebuilder Pro

Shropshire Homes, one of the biggest house builders in Shropshire, has joined the growing list of companies transforming their operations through Housebuilder Pro.
Read Article
Mark Bishop, Sales Director at Darwin Group

Darwin Group strengthens team with new Sales Director

Modular construction specialist Darwin Group has welcomed back the firm’s former Client Director, Mark Bishop, to lead its business development division in a new role as Sales Director.
Read Article
Features

Features

Merrythought is celebrating 90 years of business next month and is asking fans to share their memories

Bear-illiant Memories for Merrythought’s 90th Birthday

Britain’s oldest remaining teddy bear manufacturer is celebrating 90 years of business next month and is asking fans to share their memories to mark the milestone.
Read Article
John Darby from Market Drayton has completed a 35 mile fundraising run for Hope House wearing three different costumes

‘King of costumes’ runs 35 miles for Hope House as three characters

The Shropshire ‘king of running costumes’ has completed a 35-mile run in support of Hope House Children’s Hospice dressed as three different characters.
Read Article
The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village

Rare 18th century cottage in Telford brought back to life

A rare and dilapidated 18th century cottage in Telford has been brought back to life following a restoration project.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Read Article

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

