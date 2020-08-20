Shropshire Council to begin phased reopening of leisure centres

Shropshire Council is to begin the phased reopening of its leisure centres from Monday 24 August with COVID-19-secure safety measures in place.

Church Stretton Leisure Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

Leisure centres in Bishop’s Castle, Church Stretton, Much Wenlock and at Roman Road in Shrewsbury are set to reopen, but customers should expect things to look a little different.

To comply with Government guidelines, the ventilation systems at all three sites have been upgraded, while repairs and general maintenance have also been carried out.

Save the SpArC trust have funded the purchase of new group exercise bikes which have been installed at SpArC Bishop’s Castle.

When visiting, customers will see increased signage, sanitiser stations, and reduced numbers of people using the facilities at one time. Group exercise classes will be relocated to sports halls from small dance studios, with social distancing areas clearly marked out.

One way systems and clear safety information signs will be put in place at all sites, including in changing rooms, onto poolside, into the pool and exiting the pool and building where appropriate.

Leisure centre staff are also being trained on COVID-19 safety measures and procedures so they are able to support customers when they need it.

Shropshire Council have signed up to the Fit Together campaign based on the Government’s guidelines for reopening, which were supported by fitness trade body ukactive and approved by independent scientific advisors.

Peter Davis, leisure services manager at Shropshire Council, said:

“The top priority remains to keep everyone safe, and to that end the Government guidelines presented some challenges. Our staff have worked tirelessly to put the appropriate measures in place to ensure customers can use our facilities safely.

“Our leisure facilities have been closed for a long time, so we’re really excited to be able to safely reopen them. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience; we can’t wait to welcome people back.”

Shropshire Council staff are still working hard to reopen Idsall Sports Centre (Shifnal): announcements will be made in due course about a potential opening date.

Leisure centres managed by Shropshire Council and by private sector partners have been closed since March due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Government.

