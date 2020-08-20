Shropshire Council-owned housing firm given planning permission for first development

Shropshire Council-owned housing firm Cornovii Developments Limited has this week been given planning permission for its first development.



3D image of new housing planned at Frith Close, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury by Cornovii Developments Limited

The housing scheme will be built at the site of a former care home at Frith Close in Shrewsbury which has remained vacant for the past three years. It was given permission to go-ahead on Tuesday.

The company says the development – consisting of 33 properties – will offer a range of high-quality 2, 3 and 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached homes, and 1 and 2 bedroom bungalows.

The first homes will be released and available to reserve from Spring 2021, with the vision for buyers to move in from August 2021. Homes on the development will start from £180,000.

Cornovii Developments Limited will also work with the local community and provide several financial contributions for amenities as part of the proposed development to fully regenerate the area.

Councillor Pam Moseley who represents Monkmoor; Councillor Robert Macey, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Strategic Planning; Councillor Mark Jones, Chair of the Housing Supervisory Board and Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director of Cornovii Developments

Harpreet Rayet, Shropshire Council’s lead director of development, commented on the development:

“We are incredibly excited to start work on the Frith Close development later this year. The new development will regenerate a key site in Crowmoor and provide much needed starter homes and family housing. We are committed to addressing the housing shortage in the county by building homes that people want to live in – and from which they can enjoy the many benefits of life in Shropshire.”

Councillor Mark Jones, Chair of the Housing Supervisory Board, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Cornovii Developments Limited. The new development will help fulfil local housing needs and deliver much-needed family homes in Shrewsbury. Shrewsbury is a sought-after location in the county, with great schools and excellent commuter links. The new housing development will allow families and couples to enjoy everything that Shrewsbury has to offer, as well as supporting local contractors during a difficult time.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...