Three injured in collision near Claverley

A collision involving two cars near the Shropshire border last night left three people needing hospital treatment.

The incident happened on the B4176 near Claverley shortly before 10.30pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find three patients, two drivers and a passenger, requiring help from the ambulance service.

“One driver, a man, was out of the vehicle but had sustained serious injuries that needed trauma care by the MERIT team and ambulance crews. Once stabilised he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency care.

“The second driver, a man, was also out of his vehicle and was found with a number of injuries not believed to be serious. He was given treatment on scene before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for checks.

“The passenger in the same car, a woman, was helped out of the vehicle by ambulance staff and fire colleagues. She had suffered serious injuries and was given trauma care on scene before also being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for onward care.”

Three ambulances, a MERIT trauma doctor and two paramedic officers were sent to the scene.

