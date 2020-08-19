Pizza Express set to close Ludlow restaurant

Ludlow’s Pizza Express looks set to close as the chain today announced it was closing 73 of its restaurants across the UK, putting up to 1,100 jobs at risk.

Pizza Express opened the restaurant in Ludlow five years ago which has proved popular with tourists and local families.

The chain, which at the moment has 454 UK outlets, said it had cut a deal to reduce rent costs.

It said although most of its restaurants have been profitable over the past three years, earnings had been declining.

Zoe Bowley, Pizza Express’s managing director for the UK and Ireland, said: “Unfortunately, the impact of the global pandemic has meant that we have had to make some incredibly tough decisions to safeguard Pizza Express for the long term.”

Pizza Express, which is majority owned by Chinese firm Hony Capital, said it had also placed the business up for sale.

