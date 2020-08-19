Historic Shrewsbury building damaged by vehicle strike

A historic Shrewsbury building has been damaged after it appears to have been struck by a vehicle.

The timber-framed Bear Steps building. Photo: Google Street View

The timber-framed Bear Steps building in Fish Street is being temporarily supported and structural investigations are ongoing.

Shropshire Council says that an outline structural assessment of the building was undertaken yesterday.

Whilst the repair programme has yet to be fully considered, the Council says that the scale of repair will be significant.

As a result, vehicular access to Fish Street will be restricted for around six to nine months.

Supporting Shropshire Live...