Bridgnorth High Street to re-open to traffic this Saturday

Bridgnorth High Street will be open to traffic this Saturday after being closed for the last four Saturdays to encourage social distancing, whilst supporting the town’s economy.

Bridgnorth market with social distancing in place. Photo: Shropshire Council

This Saturday, a temporary coned area will be in place to allow motorists to safely pass through High Street and to protect both the market traders and the public. The aim is to continue to provide additional space for the market to allow for social distancing, whilst enabling deliveries to shops, allowing buses to drop off and pick up on High Street, and enabling residents to access their town centre homes.

The limited waiting bays will not be available between Whitburn Street and Northgate due to the necessary re-location of stalls for social distancing. A loading bay will be available in this section to support the high street deliveries and two blue badge bays between Northgate and Church Street

To help make High Street a pleasant place to shop, access is encouraged for necessary journeys only. Shoppers and visitors are asked to use the nearest car park on their entry to the town centre to reduce through traffic that adds no benefit to High Street.

A one-way pedestrian flow will be introduced and people are encouraged to follow the signs to further assist and improve social distancing.

This temporary arrangement will be introduced as a trial and may be modified in the future. However, the intention is to reopen a safer High Street that supports the various needs that have been identified within the town, including steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and to respond to requests that have been made to allow High Street to operate safely and effectively for all.

Over the past four weeks highways and transport, trading standards and licensing and regulatory services officers from Shropshire Council have been working with Bridgnorth Town Council to reorganise, support, and provide advice to the market stall holders, so that the town can be as vibrant as possible, to provide scope for the market traders to operate in a Covid-secure manner, and to allow the public to have space to socially distance.

