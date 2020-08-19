17.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Home News

Bridgnorth High Street to re-open to traffic this Saturday

By Shropshire Live

Bridgnorth High Street will be open to traffic this Saturday after being closed for the last four Saturdays to encourage social distancing, whilst supporting the town’s economy.

Bridgnorth market with social distancing in place. Photo: Shropshire Council
Bridgnorth market with social distancing in place. Photo: Shropshire Council

This Saturday, a temporary coned area will be in place to allow motorists to safely pass through High Street and to protect both the market traders and the public.  The aim is to continue to provide additional space for the market to allow for social distancing, whilst enabling deliveries to shops, allowing buses to drop off and pick up on High Street, and enabling residents to access their town centre homes.

The limited waiting bays will not be available between Whitburn Street and Northgate due to the necessary re-location of stalls for social distancing.  A loading bay will be available in this section to support the high street deliveries and two blue badge bays between Northgate and Church Street

To help make High Street a pleasant place to shop, access is encouraged for necessary journeys only. Shoppers and visitors are asked to use the nearest car park on their entry to the town centre to reduce through traffic that adds no benefit to High Street.

A one-way pedestrian flow will be introduced and people are encouraged to follow the signs to further assist and improve social distancing.

This temporary arrangement will be introduced as a trial and may be modified in the future. However, the intention is to reopen a safer High Street that supports the various needs that have been identified within the town, including steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and to respond to requests that have been made to allow  High Street to operate safely and effectively for all.

Over the past four weeks highways and transport, trading standards and licensing and regulatory services officers from Shropshire Council have been working with Bridgnorth Town Council to reorganise, support, and provide advice to the market stall holders, so that the town can be as vibrant as possible, to provide scope for the market traders to operate in a Covid-secure manner, and to allow the public to have space to socially distance.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

The timber-framed Bear Steps building. Photo: Google Street View

Historic Shrewsbury building damaged by vehicle strike

A historic Shrewsbury building has been damaged after it appears to have been struck by a vehicle.
Read Article

Three injured in collision near Claverley

A collision involving two cars near the Shropshire border last night left three people needing hospital treatment.
Read Article

Pizza Express set to close Ludlow restaurant

Ludlow's Pizza Express looks set to close as the chain today announced it was closing 73 of its restaurants across the UK, putting up to 1,100 jobs at risk.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Tennis players of all ages set to take part in the Battle of Shropshire

Players of all ages from across the county are set to serve up an exciting week of team tennis when the Battle of Shropshire begins on Sunday.
Read Article
Ben Washburn has returned for the new season ahead. Photo: Telford Tigers

Tigers 2 Players’ Player Ben Washburn returns

As ice rinks begin to open across the country, Tigers 2 have shared more signing news for the upcoming season with the return of Ben Washburn.
Read Article
Bridgnorth Cricket Club hosted Shropshire’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI

Encouraging signs for Shropshire’s cricketers before rain curtails friendly against Worcestershire XI

Director of Cricket John Abrahams was encouraged by Shropshire’s performance during Sunday’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI featuring several players with first-team experience.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Owners of ChadStone Rob Chadderton and Alex Stone with Manager Dave Leddington

Telford Accountants’ offers a Fresh Perspective on office working

Local accountancy firm ChadStone Accountancy and Tax Ltd have taken their progressive approach to business to a whole new level with their latest office move.
Read Article
Gerald Rogers and Richard Shackleton with Nick Taylor Business Development Manager at Housebuilder Pro

Shropshire Homes implement Housebuilder Pro

Shropshire Homes, one of the biggest house builders in Shropshire, has joined the growing list of companies transforming their operations through Housebuilder Pro.
Read Article
Mark Bishop, Sales Director at Darwin Group

Darwin Group strengthens team with new Sales Director

Modular construction specialist Darwin Group has welcomed back the firm’s former Client Director, Mark Bishop, to lead its business development division in a new role as Sales Director.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Merrythought is celebrating 90 years of business next month and is asking fans to share their memories

Bear-illiant Memories for Merrythought’s 90th Birthday

Britain’s oldest remaining teddy bear manufacturer is celebrating 90 years of business next month and is asking fans to share their memories to mark the milestone.
Read Article
John Darby from Market Drayton has completed a 35 mile fundraising run for Hope House wearing three different costumes

‘King of costumes’ runs 35 miles for Hope House as three characters

The Shropshire ‘king of running costumes’ has completed a 35-mile run in support of Hope House Children’s Hospice dressed as three different characters.
Read Article
The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village

Rare 18th century cottage in Telford brought back to life

A rare and dilapidated 18th century cottage in Telford has been brought back to life following a restoration project.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Read Article

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
17.2 ° C
19 °
15.6 °
72 %
10.8kmh
100 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP