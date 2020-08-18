Police charge 21-year-old with murder after man’s body is found on Brown Clee Hill

A 21-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man after his body was found in south Shropshire on Friday.

Richard Hall

The body of 70-year-old Richard Hall from Perton was found on Brown Clee Hill.

Moses Christensen, 21, from Oldwinford, Stourbridge was arrested on Thursday evening the day before the discovery of Richard Hall’s body.

He has now been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court by video link earlier today.

Today, Mr Hall’s family has made the following tribute:

“Richard was a wonderful man in every single way. A massive loss to the family and everyone that knew him. An inspiration to many, taken away from us far too soon.”

