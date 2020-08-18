Increase in Covid-19 cases could lead to local lockdown in Telford

Residents living in the borough of Telford and Wrekin are being asked to help avoid a local lockdown following an increase in Covid-19 cases.



The number of positive cases in the borough is rising with at least 24 cases reported so far for the week 10-16 August.

The latest official weekly official figure will be released on Thursday, but the increase has prompted Liz Noakes Telford and Wrekin Council’s Director of Public Health to issue an urgent appeal to residents to help stop the spread.

She said: “We have seen an increase in COVID cases within the borough over the last week.

“While we can connect some of these cases together, we cannot connect them all.

“It is critical that, if you have symptoms, you isolate, dial 119 and get tested.

“If you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace or the Council’s Health Protection team and you are a direct contact, you should isolate for 14 days. This is how we will contain any outbreak.

“To stop the spread in the wider community, we must all keep two metres apart, wash our hands regularly for at least 20 seconds and wear a facemask. You need to do all these things when you go out to work and in your free time.

“Keep your contacts to a minimum. If you socialise indoors, then socialise with only one other household.

“We must all play our part to stop the spread and avoid a local lockdown.”

