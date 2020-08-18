18.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Home News

Increase in Covid-19 cases could lead to local lockdown in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Residents living in the borough of Telford and Wrekin are being asked to help avoid a local lockdown following an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The number of positive cases in the borough is rising with at least 24 cases reported so far for the week 10-16 August.

The latest official weekly official figure will be released on Thursday, but the increase has prompted Liz Noakes Telford and Wrekin Council’s Director of Public Health to issue an urgent appeal to residents to help stop the spread.

She said: “We have seen an increase in COVID cases within the borough over the last week.

“While we can connect some of these cases together, we cannot connect them all.

“It is critical that, if you have symptoms, you isolate, dial 119 and get tested.

“If you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace or the Council’s Health Protection team and you are a direct contact, you should isolate for 14 days. This is how we will contain any outbreak.

“To stop the spread in the wider community, we must all keep two metres apart, wash our hands regularly for at least 20 seconds and wear a facemask. You need to do all these things when you go out to work and in your free time.

“Keep your contacts to a minimum. If you socialise indoors, then socialise with only one other household.

“We must all play our part to stop the spread and avoid a local lockdown.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Richard Hall

Police charge 21-year-old with murder after man’s body is found on Brown Clee Hill

A 21-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man after his body was found in south Shropshire on Friday.
Read Article

Increase in Covid-19 cases could lead to local lockdown in Telford

Residents living in the borough of Telford and Wrekin are being asked to help avoid a local lockdown following an increase in Covid-19 cases.
Read Article

Shropshire Council to ensure pubs are COVID-19 compliant with increased monitoring

Shropshire Council is increasing its monitoring of pubs across the county to ensure they are compliant with national COVID-19 guidance.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Bridgnorth Cricket Club hosted Shropshire’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI

Encouraging signs for Shropshire’s cricketers before rain curtails friendly against Worcestershire XI

Director of Cricket John Abrahams was encouraged by Shropshire’s performance during Sunday’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI featuring several players with first-team experience.
Read Article
Bridgnorth hosts Shropshire’s 50-over friendly against a Worcestershire XI on Sunday

Sam Whitney to captain Shropshire’s cricketers in Sunday’s friendly against a Worcestershire XI

Bridgnorth’s Sam Whitney will captain Shropshire’s cricketers at his home club ground in Sunday’s 50-over friendly against a Worcestershire XI.
Read Article

Omar Beckles rejects new Shrewsbury Town deal

Central defender Omar Beckles will leave Shrewsbury Town after he turned down the offer of a new contract.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Gerald Rogers and Richard Shackleton with Nick Taylor Business Development Manager at Housebuilder Pro

Shropshire Homes implement Housebuilder Pro

Shropshire Homes, one of the biggest house builders in Shropshire, has joined the growing list of companies transforming their operations through Housebuilder Pro.
Read Article
Mark Bishop, Sales Director at Darwin Group

Darwin Group strengthens team with new Sales Director

Modular construction specialist Darwin Group has welcomed back the firm’s former Client Director, Mark Bishop, to lead its business development division in a new role as Sales Director.
Read Article
Eve Chance and Lisa Palmer with some of the locally produced goodies credit Dan Shorthouse

The Severn Valley Railway supports local businesses

The Severn Valley Railway is celebrating the best of Worcestershire and Shropshire by supporting local businesses, and giving its visitors a tempting flavour of both counties.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village

Rare 18th century cottage in Telford brought back to life

A rare and dilapidated 18th century cottage in Telford has been brought back to life following a restoration project.
Read Article
Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.
Read Article
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity shower rain
18.7 ° C
19.4 °
18 °
88 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Tue
21 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP