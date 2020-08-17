Teacher assessments to be used for A-level and GCSE results

A-level and GCSE students in England will now have their results based on teacher assessments, following a government U-turn.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College

The news comes as exam regulator Ofqual faced backlash last Thursday on the back of A-Level results day for implementing an algorithm that lowered grades – particularly in disadvantaged areas.

Earlier today before the U-turn was announced, Telford College said it would be accepting teacher-assessed GCSE grades for all of its new students – instead of the controversial algorithm which had initially been set to be used.

The college said it wanted to reassure everyone who has applied for a place in September that they will not be ‘disadvantaged’ by the statistical model being used by exam regulator Ofqual to adjust predicted grades.

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “We feel it is important to take away the stress for young people who are worried about what is going to happen on GCSE results day.

“We have very strong and close relationships with secondary schools across the town, and have full confidence in the quality and accuracy of the grades which teachers have predicted for their students.

“Exam results week is stressful enough for young people at the best of times – hopefully this will go some way to reassuring students that the work they have done towards their GCSEs will be fairly reflected.

“The most important thing right now is that students do not feel they are being unfairly disadvantaged, and can plan their future with some certainty.”

College staff are already on hand to discuss progression opportunities with students. The course enquiries hotline is 01952 642237.

