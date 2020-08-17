Skaters take to the ice as Telford Ice Rink reopens

Skaters are returning to the ice in Telford today as Telford Ice Rink reopens its doors following the latest Government advice.



Skaters are back on the ice at Telford Ice Rink. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

From today, customers who have pre-booked online for an ice skating session will be able to access the ice pad for public skating sessions by pre-booking online in advance.

The team at Telford Ice Rink have been working hard behind the scenes throughout the closures to ensure the rink is safe and ready to re-open, this involves following governing body advice closely and ensuring the right safety measures are in place for customers to return.

Preparations have included screens installed in reception areas, hand sanitiser stations, increased cleaning schedules, one way systems within the centres, limited capacities for sessions and lessons, all to ensure the safety of customers when using the facilities.

Customers will be asked to follow the signage inside Telford Ice Rink to ensure social distancing. Skate hire will be available but customers will have to retain their own shoes and use the lockers provided, all skates are sanitised prior to issuing and after use.

Due to reduced capacity, patch and skating club sessions will now be available to book online in 30 minute slots. All patch sessions will now need to be pre-booked online and paid for in advance, the team at Telford Ice Rink will be contacting those with memberships individually.

Cllr Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Libraries, and Culture said:

“Just in time to catch the end of the summer holidays, we’re so excited to be re-opening the coolest place in town! The teams have worked really hard to ensure customers are skating in a safe environment, and this does involve booking your session before attending. We hope you enjoy getting back on the ice and ask that you act responsibly during your visit.”

Soft play, located in Telford Ice Rink will remain closed.

