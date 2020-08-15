Work to take place to ease ongoing traffic issues at The Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council is making changes to temporary traffic measures put in place at The Wrekin earlier this year when visitor numbers increased.

The Wrekin is a popular visitor destination for walkers and families

Since the lockdown period, more people have flocked to the area which the Council says makes ongoing traffic management issues even more apparent.

The car park, owned by Shropshire Wildlife Trust, is full during peak times meaning vehicles parking on the adjoining roads often making the flow of traffic difficult.

The temporary measures included a one way system to try and relieve the pressure. Now as part of the Council’s ongoing investment into its roads and footpaths, work will begin on Monday with parking restrictions introduced around the area to improve traffic flow and visibility for all road users.

Cycle lanes will be installed with cycle lane delineators to create a safe zone for cyclists, providing cycle hoops to allow visitors to park their bikes safely at the bottom of the Wrekin and signs and road markings added to denote new 30mph and 40mph speed limits.

Cllr Lee Carter Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration said:

“We are incredibly lucky to have The Wrekin on our doorstep and we want to encourage people to visit and make the most of it while keeping everyone safe.

“We are aware that there are ongoing issues with traffic as the roads are used not only for visiting the Wrekin but it’s a main access route and also used by local agriculture businesses.

“The current pandemic has seen lots more people have more spare time to enjoy the great outdoors and we want to make it possible for everyone to pursue a healthy lifestyle.

“The measures will be reviewed and we are working with local residents and town and parish councils to find solutions that will help everyone enjoy this wonderful feature in our in town.”

New advanced signing advising of the new layout of the road will be installed at appropriate locations.

The work should take around two weeks to complete and will involve some overnight road closures in parts. The closures will be in place from 7pm so if you plan to visit The Wrekin please do so before this time.

