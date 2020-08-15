17.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Home News

Work to take place to ease ongoing traffic issues at The Wrekin

By Chris Pritchard

Telford & Wrekin Council is making changes to temporary traffic measures put in place at The Wrekin earlier this year when visitor numbers increased.

The Wrekin is a popular visitor destination for walkers and families
The Wrekin is a popular visitor destination for walkers and families

Since the lockdown period, more people have flocked to the area which the Council says makes ongoing traffic management issues even more apparent.

The car park, owned by Shropshire Wildlife Trust, is full during peak times meaning vehicles parking on the adjoining roads often making the flow of traffic difficult.

The temporary measures included a one way system to try and relieve the pressure. Now as part of the Council’s ongoing investment into its roads and footpaths, work will begin on Monday with parking restrictions introduced around the area to improve traffic flow and visibility for all road users.

Cycle lanes will be installed with cycle lane delineators to create a safe zone for cyclists, providing cycle hoops to allow visitors to park their bikes safely at the bottom of the Wrekin and signs and road markings added to denote new 30mph and 40mph speed limits.

Cllr Lee Carter Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration said:

“We are incredibly lucky to have The Wrekin on our doorstep and we want to encourage people to visit and make the most of it while keeping everyone safe.

“We are aware that there are ongoing issues with traffic as the roads are used not only for visiting the Wrekin but it’s a main access route and also used by local agriculture businesses.

“The current pandemic has seen lots more people have more spare time to enjoy the great outdoors and we want to make it possible for everyone to pursue a healthy lifestyle.

“The measures will be reviewed and we are working with local residents and town and parish councils to find solutions that will help everyone enjoy this wonderful feature in our in town.”

New advanced signing advising of the new layout of the road will be installed at appropriate locations.

The work should take around two weeks to complete and will involve some overnight road closures in parts. The closures will be in place from 7pm so if you plan to visit The Wrekin please do so before this time.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Police continue murder investigation following man’s death in south Shropshire

Police are continuing their investigations after launching a murder probe in south Shropshire.
Read Article

Milk tanker collision closes A41 at Sandford

A serious collision involving a milk tanker has closed a section of the A41 between Prees Heath and Tern Hill.
Read Article
Ian with his parents in China and Ian today

Shropshire man held prisoner by Japanese marks 75th anniversary of VJ Day

An 88-year-old Shropshire man is today marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, VJ Day, after his family were caught up in the war.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Omar Beckles rejects new Shrewsbury Town deal

Central defender Omar Beckles will leave Shrewsbury Town after he turned down the offer of a new contract.
Read Article
Simon Kerrigan

Simon Kerrigan signs for Northamptonshire

Simon Kerrigan has sealed a return to the first-class game by signing for Northamptonshire.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn has returned to Telford Tigers for the 20/21 season. Photo: Lauren Rankin

Telford Tigers’ Captain returns for 20/21 season

Telford Tigers are delighted to announce the return of club captain Jason Silverthorn for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

One of the Slice Engineering product lines - the Mosquito

Another new US supply deal for Telford 3D printing firm

A Shropshire 3D printing company has signed another supply deal with a top American manufacturer.
Read Article

Nuplace and Lovell shorted for building excellence award

Nuplace and development partner Lovell have been nominated in the 2020 ‘LABC Regional Building Excellence Awards’.
Read Article
Jesse Gyaminah at AceOn with director Mark Thompson

Apprenticeship for Telford engineering student

Engineering student Jesse Gyaminah has begun a business administration apprenticeship with Telford-based battery and renewable energy specialists AceOn Group.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village

Rare 18th century cottage in Telford brought back to life

A rare and dilapidated 18th century cottage in Telford has been brought back to life following a restoration project.
Read Article
Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.
Read Article
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Read Article
Two of the ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’ competitions judges - Ian Bartholomew and Loveday Ingram

Coronation Street star and stage heavyweights to judge Shropshire virtual talent show

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, actor Ian Bartholomew, joins stars of stage and screen who have generously offered their time to take part in ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’, an exciting online competition open to all.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
17.9 ° C
18 °
17.8 °
72 %
5.1kmh
99 %
Sat
22 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP