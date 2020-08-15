Police continue murder investigation following man’s death in south Shropshire

Police are continuing their investigations after launching a murder probe in south Shropshire.

At around 8.30pm on Thursday police received information that led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man.

Yesterday, the body of a man in his 70s was found on Brown Clee Hill.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who was out walking on Brown Clee Hill on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “The area is remote and we know people out walking would’ve known if they had passed another person, and if they did we want to hear from them.”

A home office post mortem is being carried out to establish the cause of the man’s death.

Police say they are increasing patrols in the area to offer reassurance and as part of their investigation.

Shropshire local policing commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances and we will continue to support them throughout our investigation.

”We know the local community will be concerned about this tragic incident and do not underestimate the impact it has on local people and those visiting the area. I would like to offer reassurance that over the coming days officers will carry out regular patrols in the area. I would encourage anyone who is concerned to stop and speak to an officer on patrol.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 737_I_130820 or online under the ‘Tell Us About’ section of westmercia.police.uk. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

