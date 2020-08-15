Milk tanker collision closes A41 at Sandford

A serious collision involving a milk tanker has closed a section of the A41 between Prees Heath and Tern Hill.

Emergency services were called to the collision at Sandford at around 2.30am.

West Mercia Police say the collision took place on the Sandford bends and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

The tanker is understood to have left the road and ended up on its side down an embankment.

The A41 is closed between the Prees Heath and Tern Hill Island and at the junction of the B5065.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five fire appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit and the Rescue Tender from Prees, Tweedale, Wellington, Wem and Whitchurch with an operations officer.

Crews used cutters and spreaders and environment agency equipment at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

