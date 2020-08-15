17.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Home News

Firefighters praise quick-thinking neighbours in Market Drayton

By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters have praised quick-thinking neighbours in a Market Drayton street who helped to save a man’s life after calling 999 when they heard his smoke alarms going off.

Firefighters from Market Drayton and Hodnet were called to a property in Cross Street after neighbours heard a smoke alarm activating and could smell burning at just before 4am today.

On arrival at the scene, the incident commander was informed by neighbours, that they could hear a smoke alarm operating in a property, could smell burning and that they had been unable to raise the occupants.

Firefighters quickly gained access to the property through an open window and were confronted with a strong smell of burning and smoke logging.

On investigating the crew located a man who was asleep on the sofa in the lounge, he was immediately assisted from the property to fresh air.

The cause of the smoke logging was found to come from a fire in the kitchen, which involved pizza which had been left in the oven. Firefighters removed the burnt pizza from the property and carried out ventilation to clear the smoke.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Thankfully after a few minutes of fresh air, the man was found to be ok and did not require any medical treatment.

“We strongly advise that if you are going to go out for a few drinks, that you do not cook when you return home.

“We would like to praise the neighbours, whose prompt actions in calling 999 on hearing the smoke alarm activating, undoubtedly prevented a potentially far more serious incident.

“Please ensure that you have at least one smoke alarm, per floor of your property, and that you test it regularly to ensure it works.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Police continue murder investigation following man’s death in south Shropshire

Police are continuing their investigations after launching a murder probe in south Shropshire.
Read Article

Milk tanker collision closes A41 at Sandford

A serious collision involving a milk tanker has closed a section of the A41 between Prees Heath and Tern Hill.
Read Article
Ian with his parents in China and Ian today

Shropshire man held prisoner by Japanese marks 75th anniversary of VJ Day

An 88-year-old Shropshire man is today marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, VJ Day, after his family were caught up in the war.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Omar Beckles rejects new Shrewsbury Town deal

Central defender Omar Beckles will leave Shrewsbury Town after he turned down the offer of a new contract.
Read Article
Simon Kerrigan

Simon Kerrigan signs for Northamptonshire

Simon Kerrigan has sealed a return to the first-class game by signing for Northamptonshire.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn has returned to Telford Tigers for the 20/21 season. Photo: Lauren Rankin

Telford Tigers’ Captain returns for 20/21 season

Telford Tigers are delighted to announce the return of club captain Jason Silverthorn for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

One of the Slice Engineering product lines - the Mosquito

Another new US supply deal for Telford 3D printing firm

A Shropshire 3D printing company has signed another supply deal with a top American manufacturer.
Read Article

Nuplace and Lovell shorted for building excellence award

Nuplace and development partner Lovell have been nominated in the 2020 ‘LABC Regional Building Excellence Awards’.
Read Article
Jesse Gyaminah at AceOn with director Mark Thompson

Apprenticeship for Telford engineering student

Engineering student Jesse Gyaminah has begun a business administration apprenticeship with Telford-based battery and renewable energy specialists AceOn Group.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village

Rare 18th century cottage in Telford brought back to life

A rare and dilapidated 18th century cottage in Telford has been brought back to life following a restoration project.
Read Article
Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.
Read Article
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Read Article
Two of the ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’ competitions judges - Ian Bartholomew and Loveday Ingram

Coronation Street star and stage heavyweights to judge Shropshire virtual talent show

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, actor Ian Bartholomew, joins stars of stage and screen who have generously offered their time to take part in ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’, an exciting online competition open to all.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
17.9 ° C
18 °
17.8 °
72 %
5.1kmh
99 %
Sat
22 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP