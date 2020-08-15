Firefighters praise quick-thinking neighbours in Market Drayton

Firefighters have praised quick-thinking neighbours in a Market Drayton street who helped to save a man’s life after calling 999 when they heard his smoke alarms going off.

Firefighters from Market Drayton and Hodnet were called to a property in Cross Street after neighbours heard a smoke alarm activating and could smell burning at just before 4am today.

On arrival at the scene, the incident commander was informed by neighbours, that they could hear a smoke alarm operating in a property, could smell burning and that they had been unable to raise the occupants.

Firefighters quickly gained access to the property through an open window and were confronted with a strong smell of burning and smoke logging.

On investigating the crew located a man who was asleep on the sofa in the lounge, he was immediately assisted from the property to fresh air.

The cause of the smoke logging was found to come from a fire in the kitchen, which involved pizza which had been left in the oven. Firefighters removed the burnt pizza from the property and carried out ventilation to clear the smoke.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Thankfully after a few minutes of fresh air, the man was found to be ok and did not require any medical treatment.

“We strongly advise that if you are going to go out for a few drinks, that you do not cook when you return home.

“We would like to praise the neighbours, whose prompt actions in calling 999 on hearing the smoke alarm activating, undoubtedly prevented a potentially far more serious incident.

“Please ensure that you have at least one smoke alarm, per floor of your property, and that you test it regularly to ensure it works.”

