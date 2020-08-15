Bridgnorth High Street to close again today to aid social distancing

Bridgnorth High Street is closed to vehicles again today until 4.30pm to allow social distancing during market trading hours.

Bridgnorth market with social distancing in place. Photo: Shropshire Council

It’s the fourth Saturday that the closure has been in place but the intention is that it will be the last.

During this week’s closure, officers from Shropshire Council and Bridgnorth Town Council will again be on site to help minimise disruption, whilst ensuring that the market is laid out in a way that allows safe access to the market stalls and surrounding residential and business premises.

High Street closed to vehicles for the first time on Saturday 25 July, between its junctions with Whitburn Street and Listley Street. The closure allows the necessary arrangements to be made for continuing to comply with social distancing in Bridgnorth.

This Saturday’s closure is expected to be the last – though this will be confirmed next week following a review of this Saturday’s closure.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“The last three Saturday closures have gone well and I want to thank all involved in ensuring things ran smoothly on the day. We know that this necessary closure will inconvenience some residents, shoppers and businesses, and council officers will be on site again on Saturday and will do what they can to minimise disruption.”

The ‘No Entry’ at the junction of High Street and Cartway is to be suspended during this closure.

Supporting Shropshire Live...