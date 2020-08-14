16.2 C
Shrewsbury Castle set for second archaeological dig

By Shropshire Live

After a successful first archaeological dig in 2019, Shrewsbury Castle is set for a second dig season this September funded by the Castle Studies Trust.

The excavation team at Shrewsbury Castle. Photo: Shropshire Council

The 2020 dig will build on the success and answer questions that arose from the 2019 project. The team will excavate a trench on the grassed slope of the western rampart overlooking the drive close to the Great Hall.

This years’ dig will again be led by Dr Nigel Baker and is a partnership project between Shropshire Council, University Centre Shrewsbury, Shropshire Museums and the Castle Studies Trust.

The dig will take place from 1 to 18 September and will allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures to be in place to keep the dig team, staff and visitors safe.

Shrewsbury Castle reopened after being closed during lockdown on 25 July 2020.

The Castle grounds will remain open to visitors to witness history being uncovered and ask the team questions from a safe distance. In 2019, 4,500 people visited the Castle and were actively engaged with the dig team.

Dr Nigel Baker, said:

“Last years’ dig was a great success revealing the hidden history of the castle that we could only have dreamt of and it gave us the appetite to find out more. We’re delighted to be coming back.

“Shrewsbury Castle still remains little explored yet is one of the most historically significant sites in the UK. We hope this years’ dig will help us further develop our understanding of this Grade 1 listed Norman site and answer some currently unanswered questions.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“Last years’ excavation, the first ever at Shrewsbury Castle, was a huge success and only served to further the intrigue around the history of the site.

“It was touch and go as to whether COVID-19 would scupper plans for a second dig this year but I’m thrilled that the team are able to safely return.

“I’d like to thank the Castle Studies Trust for providing further funding for the exploration of Shrewsbury Castle.

Professor Tim Jenkins, Head of Group (Arts & Humanities) at University Centre Shrewsbury, said:

“Dr Capper and I are delighted that University Centre Shrewsbury students are, once again, able to assist in exploring one of the county’s most significant historical landmarks and deepen our understanding of Shrewsbury’s rich and unique architectural unique heritage.”

Jeremy Cunnington of the Castle Studies Trust, said:

“The Castle Studies Trust is delighted to support the excavations at Shrewsbury Castle for a second year following last year’s exciting discoveries. As one of the most important fortresses in the Welsh Marches as well as the least understood we are really looking forward to seeing what Nigel and his team discover this year.”

