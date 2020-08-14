Man arrested as murder investigation launched

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in south Shropshire as a body was found on Brown Clee Hill.

Police received information at around 8.30pm last night that led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man who is currently in police custody.

Earlier today the body of a man, in his 70s, was found on Brown Clee Hill. A home office post mortem will now be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “Our investigation is very much in the early stages and we’re keen to hear from anyone who was out walking on Brown Clee Hill yesterday afternoon and evening. The area is remote and we know people out walking would’ve known if they had passed another person and if they did we want to hear from them.”

Police Patrols



Police say that regular patrols will now be carried out in the area over the coming days, both to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries into the investigation.

Shropshire local policing commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances and we will continue to support them throughout our investigation.

”We know the local community will be concerned about this tragic incident and do not underestimate the impact it has on local people and those visiting the area. I would like to offer reassurance that over the coming days officers will carry out regular patrols in the area. I would encourage anyone who is concerned to stop and speak to an officer on patrol.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 737_I_130820 or online under the Tell Us About section of the website www.westmercia.police.uk.

