Firefighters tackle severe house fire in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a severe house fire in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.

The fire started at the rear of the property and quickly spread. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Fire crews were called to the property in Albert Gardens off Albert Road in Sundorne at 2.50am.

An elderly resident from a neighbouring house was rescued and led to safety by firefighters.

According to local residents, the fire started at the rear of the property and quickly took hold spreading into and through the interior of the house. Two other properties were also damaged.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Six fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Telford Central.

Operations, Fire Investigation and Safety officers attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.



The fire quickly spread from the rear to the front of the property. Photo: Chris Pritchard

