401 Oswestry Town bus service returns with new operator

The 401 Oswestry Town bus service is back in operation after being suspended in March due to Covid-19 – and now with a new operator in Arriva.

Councillor Steve Davenport, and Councillor Steve Mason with one of the 401 buses. Photo: Shropshire Council

The service was previously operated by Tanat Valley and, after being suspended, Tanat Valley then made a commercial decision to deregister the sevice.

As this left a route within Oswestry with no bus service, Shropshire Council began discussions with Arriva, who subsequently agreed to take over and operate the service on a commercial basis.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We’re really pleased that Arriva has now taken over the 401 service and that buses are running again on this route.”

