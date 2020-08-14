401 Oswestry Town bus service returns with new operator

The 401 Oswestry Town bus service is back in operation after being suspended in March due to Covid-19 – and now with a new operator in Arriva.
The service was previously operated by Tanat Valley and, after being suspended, Tanat Valley then made a commercial decision to deregister the sevice.
As this left a route within Oswestry with no bus service, Shropshire Council began discussions with Arriva, who subsequently agreed to take over and operate the service on a commercial basis.
Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We’re really pleased that Arriva has now taken over the 401 service and that buses are running again on this route.”
