Council welcomes alliance to help hospital trust out of special measures

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed a new improvement alliance offering support to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which is in special measures.

From 1 September, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB), rated Outstanding by the Care Quality for Leadership by the Care Quality Commission, will provide targeted support to improve services at SaTH.

SaTH’s Chair, Ben Reid is stepping down and is being replaced by Dr Catriona McMahon who has been a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director at UHB since 2014.

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “I welcome this new alliance. It is an arrangement we had long called for. 

“It is important that SaTH takes full advantage of the expertise to be offered by UHB for the ultimate benefit of their patients here in Telford and Wrekin, as well as the rest of Shropshire and mid Wales.

“It must begin with getting the basics right and must lead to the best possible healthcare, which is what SaTH’s patients deserve.

“Although UHB will be offering its expertise, it is important that SaTH does retain its independence and accountability to the public and keeps its local services. It mustn’t be allowed to become an extension of Birmingham.

“We will be monitoring performance and I look forward to seeing significant improvements as a result of this alliance.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, added: “We should use this as an opportunity to pause and review the ‘Future Fit’ reconfiguration of hospital services which would see a downgrade of Telford’s Accident and Emergency Centre as it currently stands and the moving of the consultant-led Women & Children’s Centre to Shrewsbury.

“We should look to use the investment, in the form of a government loan, to get high quality care in both of SaTH’s hospitals, in Telford and Shrewsbury. It is also important to invest in high quality community care to help prevent hospital admissions in the first place; something not addressed in the ‘Future Fit’ plans.

“Dr McMahon’s appointment as Chair of SaTH makes her the third Chair in less than four years. I’ll be asking for an urgent meeting with her and look forward to working with her.

“Staff, patients and our community deserve the best possible healthcare and that’s what everyone should work for. That’s what we want.” 

Flash flooding hit many roads across Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Flash flooding hits Shropshire on second night of thunderstorms

Heavy rain caused flash flooding across parts of Shropshire last night as the county was hit by another storm.
Read Article
Preparing to discover their A level grades at Telford College are, top from left, Tom Ollivier, Faye Oliver and Matthew Thomas, with bottom row from left, Yuki Tanaka, Megan Davenport, and Fiona Robinson

Shropshire students receive A-level results in year with no exams

A-Level students across Shropshire are today receiving grades without having sat exams.
Read Article
The scene of the collision on Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall. Photo: @OPUShropshire via twitter

Car collides with electricity pole and building in Hadnall

The A49 north of Shrewsbury was closed on Wednesday evening after a car collided with an electricity pole and building.
Read Article
Simon Kerrigan

Simon Kerrigan signs for Northamptonshire

Simon Kerrigan has sealed a return to the first-class game by signing for Northamptonshire.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn has returned to Telford Tigers for the 20/21 season. Photo: Lauren Rankin

Telford Tigers’ Captain returns for 20/21 season

Telford Tigers are delighted to announce the return of club captain Jason Silverthorn for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
The scene at Oswestry as Shropshire faced Herefordshire in Sunday’s friendly

Shropshire’s young cricketers highlight the positives following friendly defeat

Director of Cricket John Abrahams says Shropshire’s young side were quick to highlight the positives and also the areas that need addressing following Sunday’s friendly defeat against Herefordshire.
Read Article
Peter Barfield

Telford company prepares for the future with new brand investment

With the uplift in local house sales in the region, following lockdown, an estate agency board management software specialist based in Shropshire has announced the launch of its brand re-fresh.
Read Article
Jess and Otis Painting at their new offices in Shrewsbury

Local recruiters expand to provide more opportunity for the job market

Local recruitment firm, Team4You, is continuing with their progressive approach to recruitment by expanding into a new office to better help the current job market.
Read Article
Dena Evans from Reech with Terry Gee and Kay Bennett from Stay Telford

Reech Media rebrand local charity, Stay Telford

Reech Media have recently launched a new logo for Shropshire based organisation, Stay Telford, to commemorate the charity’s 30th birthday in 2020.
Read Article
The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village

Rare 18th century cottage in Telford brought back to life

A rare and dilapidated 18th century cottage in Telford has been brought back to life following a restoration project.
Read Article
Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.
Read Article
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Entertainment

The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Read Article
Two of the ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’ competitions judges - Ian Bartholomew and Loveday Ingram

Coronation Street star and stage heavyweights to judge Shropshire virtual talent show

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, actor Ian Bartholomew, joins stars of stage and screen who have generously offered their time to take part in ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’, an exciting online competition open to all.
Read Article
‘Tales from the Trees’ is a terrific tangle of puppetry, storytelling, live music and comedy, with a theme that embraces natural history, folklore and ecology

Experience live outdoor family theatre in Telford this August

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering the opportunity to experience live family theatre performances in unique outdoor settings during August.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
