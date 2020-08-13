Casualty cut free from vehicle following collision near West Felton

A casualty was cut free from a vehicle following a collision at Weirbrook near West Felton on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the single vehicle collision at around 4.20pm.

Fire crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty who was conveyed to hospital by land ambulance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Rescue Tender from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The condition of the casualty is not currently known.

