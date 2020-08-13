Car collides with electricity pole and building in Hadnall

The A49 north of Shrewsbury was closed on Wednesday evening after a car collided with an electricity pole and building.
The collision which involved a car happened on Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall at around 7.10pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported no persons were trapped following the collision with a number of casualties in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.
It’s understood there were no serious injuries.
Police closed the road for a time following the collision whilst emergency service dealt with the incident.
Western Power attended to make the affected electricity cables safe.
