Car collides with electricity pole and building in Hadnall

The A49 north of Shrewsbury was closed on Wednesday evening after a car collided with an electricity pole and building.

The scene of the collision on Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall. Photo: @OPUShropshire via twitter

The collision which involved a car happened on Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall at around 7.10pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported no persons were trapped following the collision with a number of casualties in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

It’s understood there were no serious injuries.

Police closed the road for a time following the collision whilst emergency service dealt with the incident.

Western Power attended to make the affected electricity cables safe.

