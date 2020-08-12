28.1 C
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Social distancing measures to be removed in Whitchurch

By Shropshire Live

Social distancing measures in Whitchurch town centre are set to be removed this evening after a review by Shropshire Council and Whitchurch Town Council found that people could safely visit the town without them.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

In mid-June High Street, including Green End, was closed to traffic to provide additional space for pedestrians with additional disabled parking bay allocated in Pepper Street car park and provision made for deliveries at Castle Hill car park. These measures aimed to encourage people to return to the town centre in line with government guidance.

Monitoring of these measures and current town centre usage by Shropshire Council’s highways and public health teams, and the town council, has found that social distancing is possible without the need to close the road. The closure and related signage will therefore be removed today. The temporary loading area in Castle Hill Car Park will be removed and blue badge parking will resume as normal.

People visiting Whitchurch are being urged to follow the latest social distancing guidance, and to ensure that face coverings are worn where required. Usage of the town centre will continue to be monitored, and social distancing measures reinstated if necessary.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Monitoring of the road closure and visitor numbers, and advice from our public health colleagues, has shown that Whitchurch town centre currently has sufficient space for people to safely visit and move around the town without the needs for additional measures. This means that we can remove the road closure and signage, but we will continue to monitor the situation.

“We encourage people to visit Whitchurch and support the town and local businesses but remind them of the importance of social distancing, and the need to wear face coverings.”

Nicola Young, Clerk of Whitchurch Town Council, said:

“Whitchurch businesses attended a council meeting in July and requested that Whitchurch Town Council work with Shropshire Council to remove the road closure.  This work has been swift and Whitchurch Town Council are pleased that the town centre will now re-open to both pedestrians and vehicles, making accessibility easier to our local shops.  This council is working with independent retailers on developments to raise awareness that we are open for business, including a ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign and a #ShopWhitchurch money-off booklet.  Whitchurch welcomes everyone back to our town.”

Social distancing measures have been introduced in towns across Shropshire, following discussions between Shropshire Council and the town or parish council. The appropriateness and proportionality of the measures implemented in each town is being reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Editor's Picks

