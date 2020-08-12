Met Office issues amber thunderstorm warning for Shropshire

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for severe thunderstorms across Shropshire this evening.

The amber warning is valid between 5.40pm and 9pm this evening and follows a storm last night which saw two properties struck by lightning in the Market Drayton area.

The Met Office says there is significant uncertainty in location and timing of the storms this evening.

The current hot weather creates ideal conditions for thunderstorms and Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen says; “The storms will be isolated but where they happen there will be frequent lightning, gusty winds and intense, heavy downpours with 30 to 40mm of rain possible in less than an hour and, in isolated spots, a small chance of 60 mm falling.

“With the continuing hot weather, large swathes of the UK continue to be at risk from thunderstorms and potentially the impacts from heavy rain, into the early part of next week.”

The hot weather has resulted in Public Health England issuing heat health alerts for parts of England.

The highest temperature on record for the UK was 38.7C recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden on the 25th July last year, while the hottest August day on record is 38.5C recorded at Faversham on 10th August 2003.

What is an amber weather warning?

The Met Office has issued an Amber weather warning for thunderstorms valid until 21:00.An Amber warning means:• There… Gepostet von Shropshire Live am Mittwoch, 12. August 2020

Weather Forecast

This Evening and Tonight: Any thundery showers during the evening will die out by midnight, leaving most parts dry with clear spells through the early hours. Mild and muggy. A low of 17C.

Tomorrow: Thursday morning will be dry but cloudy with sunny spells before further thundery showers develop through the afternoon. Very warm and locally hot. A high of 27C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Thundery showers are likely to persist through the weekend with a brief interlude of drier conditions on Saturday. Staying warm.

Supporting Shropshire Live...