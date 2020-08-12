Lightning strikes properties as storm lights up the Shropshire night sky

Two properties in the Market Drayton area were struck by lightning during last night’s storm which lit up the night sky across Shropshire.

One Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service from Market Drayton attended a property struck by lightning in Norton in Hales at just after 11pm to assist Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters from Hodnet were also called to a property on Croft Way in Market Drayton at 11.26pm after lightning struck a property. The crew assessed the damage caused by the strike and carried out a thorough inspection.

Flooding also caused damage at Iceland on Cheshire Street in Market Drayton. Firefighters from Prees attended to help clear water from an electric consumer room.

In Highley, firefighters from Cleobury Mortimer were called to a tree that had fallen across power lines. Western Power also attended to deal with the incident.

Weather Forecast

According to the Met Office there are more storms to come with a yellow weather warning remaining in place for further severe thunderstorms, but with significant uncertainty in location and timing.

Today: A few heavy thunderstorms around this morning, though conditions will be mostly hot and sunny once more. During the afternoon, more widespread storms are likely to develop, but some locations will miss them altogether and stay sunny. A high of 32C.

Tonight: Thunderstorms continue during the evening, though turning predominantly dry overnight. Clear spells and mist patches thereafter, and it will be another muggy night. A low of 17C.

Thursday: Another warm day, though temperatures a touch down on recently. Sunshine will be hazier than recently during the morning, though mainly dry, before some showers arrive in the afternoon. A high of 27C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Noticeably less hot by Friday, though still feeling muggy under more cloud than recently. Mostly dry with a few showers on Friday and Saturday, perhaps turning heavier on Sunday.

