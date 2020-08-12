17.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Home News

Lightning strikes properties as storm lights up the Shropshire night sky

By Chris Pritchard

Two properties in the Market Drayton area were struck by lightning during last night’s storm which lit up the night sky across Shropshire.

One Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service from Market Drayton attended a property struck by lightning in Norton in Hales at just after 11pm to assist Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters from Hodnet were also called to a property on Croft Way in Market Drayton at 11.26pm after lightning struck a property. The crew assessed the damage caused by the strike and carried out a thorough inspection.

Flooding also caused damage at Iceland on Cheshire Street in Market Drayton. Firefighters from Prees attended to help clear water from an electric consumer room.

In Highley, firefighters from Cleobury Mortimer were called to a tree that had fallen across power lines. Western Power also attended to deal with the incident.

Weather Forecast

According to the Met Office there are more storms to come with a yellow weather warning remaining in place for further severe thunderstorms, but with significant uncertainty in location and timing.

Today: A few heavy thunderstorms around this morning, though conditions will be mostly hot and sunny once more. During the afternoon, more widespread storms are likely to develop, but some locations will miss them altogether and stay sunny. A high of 32C.

Tonight: Thunderstorms continue during the evening, though turning predominantly dry overnight. Clear spells and mist patches thereafter, and it will be another muggy night. A low of 17C.

Thursday: Another warm day, though temperatures a touch down on recently. Sunshine will be hazier than recently during the morning, though mainly dry, before some showers arrive in the afternoon. A high of 27C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Noticeably less hot by Friday, though still feeling muggy under more cloud than recently. Mostly dry with a few showers on Friday and Saturday, perhaps turning heavier on Sunday.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Lightning strikes properties as storm lights up the Shropshire night sky

Two properties in the Market Drayton area were struck by lightning during last night's storm which lit up the night sky across Shropshire.
Read Article
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Driver killed on A442 after collision near Waters Upton

A 48-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle collision on the A442 near Waters Upton this morning.
Read Article

Witnesses asked to come forward after woman assaulted in Telford

Two men who are believed to have witnessed an assault in Telford have been asked to contact police.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The scene at Oswestry as Shropshire faced Herefordshire in Sunday’s friendly

Shropshire’s young cricketers highlight the positives following friendly defeat

Director of Cricket John Abrahams says Shropshire’s young side were quick to highlight the positives and also the areas that need addressing following Sunday’s friendly defeat against Herefordshire.
Read Article
Oswestry Cricket Club will host Shropshire’s cricketers

Shropshire’s cricketers to play friendly fixture against Herefordshire at Oswestry on Sunday

A number of Shropshire's promising young cricketers are handed the chance to impress in Sunday's 50-over friendly against Herefordshire at Oswestry.
Read Article
Alex restored the classic VW Golf race car during lockdown

Former Shropshire champion racing driver to make comeback in lockdown racer

A successful racing driver from Shropshire is to make a comeback after five years away from the circuit in a classic VW Golf race car built entirely during lockdown.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Geoff Jones (second from left), pictured with his family Bekki Phillips, Annette Jones and Gareth Jones

West Midlands training legend passes away

One of the West Midlands leading supporters of vocational learning has sadly passed away.
Read Article
Sonia Roberts, Deputy Chair of the Marches LEP

Sonia Roberts named as new Deputy Chair of Marches LEP

Long-standing Marches LEP board member Sonia Roberts has been named as the new deputy chair of the partnership, which is tasked with growing the regional economy in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.
Read Article
Members of the Torus team with the new range of flexible solutions

Torus release new ‘Modula-Fix’ range

Telford-based Torus Technology Group has announced the launch of their smart new range of flexible solutions for industrial environments including office spaces or production, manufacturing and factory facilities.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.
Read Article
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Previous overall calendar competition winner Dave Hughes (left) with Wayne Gethings, chief exec of Wrekin Housing Group

Art competition to showcase lockdown artworks

Get creative and help inspire a 2021 calendar with a difference. The Wrekin Housing Group designs a calendar each year and for 2021 they want it to be the most colourful and vibrant yet.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Two of the ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’ competitions judges - Ian Bartholomew and Loveday Ingram

Coronation Street star and stage heavyweights to judge Shropshire virtual talent show

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, actor Ian Bartholomew, joins stars of stage and screen who have generously offered their time to take part in ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’, an exciting online competition open to all.
Read Article
‘Tales from the Trees’ is a terrific tangle of puppetry, storytelling, live music and comedy, with a theme that embraces natural history, folklore and ecology

Experience live outdoor family theatre in Telford this August

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering the opportunity to experience live family theatre performances in unique outdoor settings during August.
Read Article
Seckou Keita will be performing at the virtual festival. Photo: Evan Dawson

Artists revealed for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the line-up for its free virtual festival that is taking place next month after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
mist
17.6 ° C
17.8 °
17 °
100 %
1kmh
72 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
23 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
22 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP