Hope House Children’s Hospices appoints new volunteer trustees

Hope House Children’s Hospices has appointed four new volunteer trustees from across the region to its governing board.

The new Hope House Trustees: Gary Morton, Kelly Stants, Graeme Harkness and Andrew Morris

The Board of Trustees plays a vital role in making sure that the charity is run in the best interests of the children and families it supports. It sets the strategic direction, manages performance and has overall responsibility for the governance of the organisation.

The four new members have a wealth of different experiences and come from across the area that Hope House and Ty Gobaith serve – Mid and North Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire. They join the existing eight board members including Chair Steve Henly.

Gary Morton is a West Midlands businessman who has been involved in raising funds for Hope House for 21 years. His organisation, GM Fundraising, has raised more than £2million. Married, with two children, Gary also enjoys cycling and playing the drums. He says his motivation for joining the board is to support the hospices, which have become very close to his heart.

Andrew Morris is an accountant from North Wales and a director of Pritchett & Co Chartered Accountants of Colwyn Bay. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accounts and is a Chartered Tax Adviser. Andrew is also the Vice-Chair of Governors at Bodnant Community School in Prestatyn.

Graeme Harkness is from Mid Wales and a retired senior educationalist with experience gained as a Headteacher/Executive Principal in four secondary schools across England and Wales. He has an academic background in Science and ICT teaching, and was also an Assistant Director of Children’s Services in a local authority and a Senior Regional Director for School Improvement across the West Midlands. He is also a former Trustee of the Aneurin Bevan Leisure Trust.

Kelly Stant from Shropshire is a solicitor and was born and raised in the Oswestry area. She has been a keen supporter of Hope House Children’s Hospices over many years, taking part in events and other fundraising activities.

Chair Steve Henly said: “Today we’re announcing the appointment of four new trustees, who bring with them a wealth of knowledge, experience, talent and perspective from a diverse range of backgrounds.

“Trustees have ultimate responsibility in setting the strategic direction of the organisation, providing support and guidance to the executive team and monitoring performance. The energy, knowledge and creativity these appointments bring will help ensure we achieve our bold vision for the future.”

Chief Executive Andy Goldsmith added: “We are delighted to welcome our new volunteer trustees to the board. Their extensive and diverse skills complement and strengthen an effective and committed board and I look forward to working closely with them to achieve our aim that no one should face the death of a child alone.”

