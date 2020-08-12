28.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Home News

Hope House Children’s Hospices appoints new volunteer trustees

By Shropshire Live

Hope House Children’s Hospices has appointed four new volunteer trustees from across the region to its governing board.

The new Hope House Trustees: Gary Morton, Kelly Stants, Graeme Harkness and Andrew Morris
The new Hope House Trustees: Gary Morton, Kelly Stants, Graeme Harkness and Andrew Morris

The Board of Trustees plays a vital role in making sure that the charity is run in the best interests of the children and families it supports. It sets the strategic direction, manages performance and has overall responsibility for the governance of the organisation.

The four new members have a wealth of different experiences and come from across the area that Hope House and Ty Gobaith serve – Mid and North Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire. They join the existing eight board members including Chair Steve Henly.

Gary Morton is a West Midlands businessman who has been involved in raising funds for Hope House for 21 years. His organisation, GM Fundraising, has raised more than £2million. Married, with two children, Gary also enjoys cycling and playing the drums. He says his motivation for joining the board is to support the hospices, which have become very close to his heart.

Andrew Morris is an accountant from North Wales and a director of Pritchett & Co Chartered Accountants of Colwyn Bay. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accounts and is a Chartered Tax Adviser. Andrew is also the Vice-Chair of Governors at Bodnant Community School in Prestatyn.

Graeme Harkness is from Mid Wales and a retired senior educationalist with experience gained as a Headteacher/Executive Principal in four secondary schools across England and Wales. He has an academic background in Science and ICT teaching, and was also an Assistant Director of Children’s Services in a local authority and a Senior Regional Director for School Improvement across the West Midlands. He is also a former Trustee of the Aneurin Bevan Leisure Trust.

Kelly Stant from Shropshire is a solicitor and was born and raised in the Oswestry area. She has been a keen supporter of Hope House Children’s Hospices over many years, taking part in events and other fundraising activities.

Chair Steve Henly said: “Today we’re announcing the appointment of four new trustees, who bring with them a wealth of knowledge, experience, talent and perspective from a diverse range of backgrounds.

“Trustees have ultimate responsibility in setting the strategic direction of the organisation, providing support and guidance to the executive team and monitoring performance. The energy, knowledge and creativity these appointments bring will help ensure we achieve our bold vision for the future.”

Chief Executive Andy Goldsmith added: “We are delighted to welcome our new volunteer trustees to the board. Their extensive and diverse skills complement and strengthen an effective and committed board and I look forward to working closely with them to achieve our aim that no one should face the death of a child alone.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Fibre broadband customers hit by service outage in Shrewsbury

Internet users in Shrewsbury have suffered a loss of service this morning which BT says is related to the recent weather conditions.
Read Article

Lightning strikes properties as storm lights up the Shropshire night sky

Two properties in the Market Drayton area were struck by lightning during last night's storm which lit up the night sky across Shropshire.
Read Article
The new Hope House Trustees: Gary Morton, Kelly Stants, Graeme Harkness and Andrew Morris

Hope House Children’s Hospices appoints new volunteer trustees

Hope House Children’s Hospices has appointed four new volunteer trustees from across the region to its governing board.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Simon Kerrigan

Simon Kerrigan signs for Northamptonshire

Simon Kerrigan has sealed a return to the first-class game by signing for Northamptonshire.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn has returned to Telford Tigers for the 20/21 season. Photo: Lauren Rankin

Telford Tigers’ Captain returns for 20/21 season

Telford Tigers are delighted to announce the return of club captain Jason Silverthorn for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
The scene at Oswestry as Shropshire faced Herefordshire in Sunday’s friendly

Shropshire’s young cricketers highlight the positives following friendly defeat

Director of Cricket John Abrahams says Shropshire’s young side were quick to highlight the positives and also the areas that need addressing following Sunday’s friendly defeat against Herefordshire.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Dena Evans from Reech with Terry Gee and Kay Bennett from Stay Telford

Reech Media rebrand local charity, Stay Telford

Reech Media have recently launched a new logo for Shropshire based organisation, Stay Telford, to commemorate the charity’s 30th birthday in 2020.
Read Article

Shropshire’s Visitor Economy sees strong recovery since reopening

Bookings at some of Shropshire’s most popular holiday spots have seen a huge spike in the past month, says Visit Shropshire, with a high number of tourists choosing to stay at home, rather than travelling abroad.
Read Article

Yarrington supports ‘world first’ Kayak 4 Heroes expedition

Shrewsbury-based Yarrington Ltd is helping to improve the ability of Kayak 4 Heroes expedition to engage with members of the public and potential sponsors.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village

Rare 18th century cottage in Telford brought back to life

A rare and dilapidated 18th century cottage in Telford has been brought back to life following a restoration project.
Read Article
Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.
Read Article
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Read Article
Two of the ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’ competitions judges - Ian Bartholomew and Loveday Ingram

Coronation Street star and stage heavyweights to judge Shropshire virtual talent show

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, actor Ian Bartholomew, joins stars of stage and screen who have generously offered their time to take part in ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’, an exciting online competition open to all.
Read Article
‘Tales from the Trees’ is a terrific tangle of puppetry, storytelling, live music and comedy, with a theme that embraces natural history, folklore and ecology

Experience live outdoor family theatre in Telford this August

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering the opportunity to experience live family theatre performances in unique outdoor settings during August.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
28.1 ° C
28.3 °
27.8 °
58 %
2.6kmh
53 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP