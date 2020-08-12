Fibre broadband customers hit by service outage in Shrewsbury

Internet users in Shrewsbury have suffered a loss of service this morning which BT says is related to the recent weather conditions.

The loss of service affected fibre broadband customers connected to the main Shrewsbury exchange on Town Walls.

Customers using Plusnet, Sky, Talk Talk, Vodafone and EE connections also reported having no connection.

Residents and businesses with phone lines linked to the Harlescott exchange are not reported to be affected.

BT reports that other parts of the UK are also suffering problems and engineers are working to fix the issue as soon as possible. It has not given an update on when services will fully resume.

In a statement, BT said: “Due to recent weather conditions, and in particular the thunderstorms, we are aware of problems affecting parts of the UK which may be causing problems with your telephone service and connecting to the internet. We are working to fix this as soon as possible but if you are aware of a recent thunderstorm in your local area, a restart of your router may resolve your issue.”

