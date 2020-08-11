Witnesses asked to come forward after woman assaulted in Telford

Two men who are believed to have witnessed an assault in Telford have been asked to contact police.

The woman in her thirties was attacked between 7.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday 29 July while walking along the footpath leading to St Quentin Gate near the shopping centre. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police arrested a 44 year-old man from Telford on suspicion of assault on Thursday 30 July, he has since been bailed until 20 August.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the attack to come forward and are particularly interested in speaking with two men who are believed to have filmed some of the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 643 of 29 July or Crimestopper anonymously on 0800 555111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...