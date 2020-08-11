Two arrested over fatal collision near Whitchurch

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal collision near Whitchurch as police appeal for a key witnesses to get in contact.

On Thursday, 30 July, a cyclist was hit by a vehicle on the B5476 Coton between Whitchurch and Wem. The cyclist, a 58-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on police bail. A van has also been recovered by police.

The arrests follow a police appeal last week to trace the driver of the vehicle involved who failed to stop at the scene of the collision.

Police say their enquiries are continuing and officers are keen to trace the driver of a small light coloured car who could be a key witness to the collision.

Sergeant Mike Waterworth said: “We’re keen to trace the driver of this vehicle as they could be a key witness to our enquiries and would encourage the person to get in contact with us.

“The vehicle was driving behind a van travelling on the B5476 from Prees/Tilstock towards Wem and passed through Coton between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on the night of the collision.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died and we will continue to ensure they’re supported throughout our investigation.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 797­_I_300720 or report the information online under the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...