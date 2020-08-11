Driver killed on A442 after collision near Waters Upton

A 48-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle collision on the A442 near Waters Upton this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Emergency services were called at 10.07am to reports of a car that had crashed at the junction of River Lane and the A442.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “When crews arrived, they found a car which was badly damaged from the road traffic collision, with the driver, a woman, inside.

“Sadly, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed deceased on scene.”

Police say the A442 from Crudgington to Cold Hatton will remain closed for some time while investigations into the collision take place.

Sergeant Alexander Saxton of West Mercia Police said: said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.”

Two West Midlands ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the collision along with police and two fire appliances from Wellington.

Supporting Shropshire Live...