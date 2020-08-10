Police seek man exposing himself in Telford woods

Police are appealing for help following reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Telford woodland.

A report was received by police at around 7am on Friday 7 August of a man who had been seen indecently exposing himself in the woods on Granville Road in Donnington Wood.

He is described as in his 30s, stocky build and wearing a light blue or grey T-shirt and possible light blue or grey jogging bottoms or shorts.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or under the Tell Us About section at www.westmercia.pnn.police.uk

