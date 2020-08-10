Man arrested in connection with drug and firearms offences in Shrewsbury

Police have arrested a man in relation to drug and firearm offences following a warrant in Shrewsbury.

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody this morning after a warrant was carried out at an address on Albert Road in Sundorne.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm along with other prohibited weapons.

Inspector Ali Safdar said: “This was extremely successful warrant which led to one man being taken into custody.

“We carry out these warrants based on intelligence with the aim of tackling drug crime and taking dangerous people off the streets to make Shropshire a safe place to live and work.”

Anyone with concerns for drug related crime or any other criminal activity can pass information to us on our website using our designated online reporting service under the section Tell Us About https://www.westmercia.police.uk/

