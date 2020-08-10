Long Lane residents in Craven Arms complete isolation following coronavirus outbreak

Residents on the Long Lane site in Craven Arms have now completed their self-isolation and are free of the coronavirus infection.

Craven Arms welcome signs. Image: Google Street View

As of Monday 10 August, nearly 400 people in the wider Craven Arms community have taken up the offer of testing, and no additional positive cases have been identified.

Shropshire Council says it wants to reiterate that the risk of catching coronavirus in the Craven Arms community is low and encourage everyone to play their part by continuing to follow the Government guidelines to reduce the risk of transmission.

Lee Chapman, a local Shropshire Councillor for Church Stretton and Craven Arms, and Chair of Shropshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board, added:

“This has been a challenging time for the Craven Arms community, but I would like to express my sincere gratitude for their continued co-operation.

“I have nothing but admiration for the way people have pulled together and done their bit to help us stop the spread of the virus. People have followed the measures put in place to keep everyone safe, and many have taken up the offer of testing.

“Testing has been in place since 25 July and we have had no confirmed cases in the wider community.

“Shropshire Council, along with Public Health England and our NHS partners, and the police, responded quickly to the outbreak at Long Lane and it has allowed us to understand transmission and control the spread of infection.”

David Evans, a local Shropshire Councillor for Church Stretton and Craven Arms, said:

“This hasn’t been easy everyone at Craven Arms, and I would like to praise their efforts in helping us contain the spread of the virus.

“We want everyone to enjoy everything our wonderful town has to offer. Our Shropshire Hills are part of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and everyone who visits our community will be guaranteed a warm welcome. We still need people to do their part – it’s important to wash your hands, maintain social distancing and to wear a face covering to help protect others.”

Testing still available

Testing is still available for Craven Arms residents, regardless of whether you have symptoms.

A test site is open daily between 10.30am – 3.30pm at Shropshire Council highways depot, 16 Stokewood Road, Craven Arms Business Park, Craven Arms. Residents are advised to go online to book a test.

For local advice and support during the pandemic (especially if you are self-isolating), call Shropshire Council’s COVID-19 Helpline on 0345 678 9028 (lines open on the weekend on Saturday from 9am-4pm and Sunday 9am-12pm) or visit www.shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.

