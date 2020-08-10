Culvert repairs close B4373 between Broseley and Bridgnorth

The B4373 between Broseley and Bridgnorth will be closed for up to two weeks from today for essential repairs to Deans Culvert which carries the B4373 over Dean Brook near Broseley.

To ensure that the works are carried out as safely as possible a full 24-hour road closure will be required from Monday 10 August to Sunday 23 August. The remaining duration of the works will be carried out under temporary traffic lights.

When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via B4373 to Bridgnorth, A458 to Walton Grange then the B4376.

Access over the structure for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists, and access to properties within the closure, will remain available throughout the works.

The work will be undertaken by Terra Solutions Ltd, with supervision by the council’s term consultant WSP.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that this road closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

David Turner, local Shropshire Councillor for Much Wenlock, added: “Hopefully local residents will understand the importance of this scheme, which is being carried out during the school holidays to minimise inconvenience. Nonetheless, there will be some disruption to journeys and I’d urge local residents to factor in sufficient time for a longer journey during this period.”

