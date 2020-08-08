Resurfacing work to close Mardol in Shrewsbury

Mardol in Shrewsbury is to close to vehicles for three days, starting on Monday 17 August, while resurfacing work is carried out.

Mardol in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The work is part of a scheme to improve footways, crossing points, road signs, street furniture and road surfaces in Shrewsbury town centre as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package.

The work in the town centre began earlier this year and has now continued after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The resurfacing of Mardol was scheduled to be carried out towards the end of 2020. However, Shropshire Council’s contractor is now able to carry out the work much earlier than planned, meaning the work can be completed – and the roads reopened – much sooner than hoped.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s director of place and enterprise, said:

“Being able to carry out this work sooner than planned is good news. It will mean that access for businesses and residents will be much improved, which is really important as the lockdown restrictions ease. It will also enable far more productive use of the machinery and equipment used for this type of work and – apart from localised installation of street furniture – reduces the need to close Mardol later in the year.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during this closure, but thank people for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out. The intention is to return to normal at the earliest opportunity.”

During the closure traffic will not be permitted between the hours of 7.30am and 4.30pm. Deliveries will be accommodated outside these hours, but parking won’t be allowed as this would obstruct the works and result in costly delays.

