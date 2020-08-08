Man injured during hammer attack in Telford

A man has been injured after he was attacked by four men in Telford on Friday.

Police say a hammer was used during the attack on the 43-year-old man who suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 12.30pm yesterday near Burford, in Brookside.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Logan said: “We know there were a number of people who were in the area at the time of the assault who witnessed the incident and would ask anyone with information to contact us.”

Officers are also appealing for any motorists in the area with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information can report it online under the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk using reference 315_I_ 070820.

Alternatively, ring 101 quoting the same reference or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

